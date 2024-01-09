Congratulations to Adanma Eruotor who delivered CCH’s first bundle of joy in 2024!

CCH

Little Amaris Dominic made her debut on January 1st at 8:04 pm, weighing in at 7.5 lbs.

Despite the later arrival, Amaris wasted no time in joining the world, and Adanma shares “It was a very quick birth, I was in labour for just an hour and twenty minutes. It was a very quick experience for me and it was really amazing. The baby is fine and I am fine and we are about to be discharged soon. It’s like a blessing for the new year.”

Please join us in sending warm congratulations to Adanma as she embarks on this beautiful journey into 2024 with her precious daughter, Amaris!