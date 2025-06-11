Congratulations to the class of 2025!   

Seaway News

June is a season of celebration and marks a major life milestone for many students here at Aultsville Theatre. Each year, we are pleased to have the opportunity to host the graduation ceremonies for many local schools. This year we were fortunate to once again host The Ontario Hockey Academy’s graduation back on May 17th and look forward to St. Lawrence College’s Convocation Ceremonies here on June 13th.

Later in June, L’École secondaire catholique La Citadelle will honour their graduates on June 19th, followed by TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education on June 24th, and finally St. Lawrence Secondary School on June 26th.

Often, we hear from members of our community about what a special moment they had on our stage as they accepted their diploma and felt the pride and support of their family members in the audience. It is not lost on any of us here at Aultsville Theatre how momentous these occasions are. We are grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of these special events for many local families as they mark the end of one chapter and beginning of an exciting new adventure.

To all the graduates of the 2025 class who will be celebrating with us this month we wish you a bright future and all the best in your future endeavours. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your big day!