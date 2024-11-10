Connecting shoppers with local vendors

The Cornwall Market wrapped up recently with a lineup of 30 vendors at the Cornwall Square shopping mall.

Among them were Rose and Gerry Champagne of The Canuck Beaver, a daughter-father business offering handmade soaps, candles, and air fresheners crafted with Canadian-sourced ingredients. “The market has been a great way for us to share our passion for making things,” Rose said. “Everything on our table is made by us. I create soaps, earrings, and jewelry, while my dad, Gerry, makes candles and air fresheners.”

She added, “We’ve had a lot of interest in our air fresheners and wax melts. We pride ourselves on using quality ingredients without charging high prices.”

Market organizer Jayson Fergus of Soap Ladz expressed gratitude for the community’s support and emphasized the value of these markets in connecting residents with local artisans.