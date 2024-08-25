Contest Deadline Approaching

The TALLEST TREES in Cornwall contest closes on the last day of August. Tree Action Arbre group of Transition Cornwall + launched this fun summer activity to encourage folks to explore their city trees and the City’s lovely tree canopy.

It is now time to get your entry submitted! The maple tree in this photo could be a submission for a person or family. It is one tall tree! The background gives a hint of where it may be located.

Do not miss out on the opportunity to win amazing PRIZES!

Follow this link for complete information and the entry form.

