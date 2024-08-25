Contest Deadline Approaching

August 25, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 28 min on August 21, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
provided by Tree Action Arbre TC+
Comment count:
Contest Deadline Approaching

The TALLEST TREES in Cornwall contest closes on the last day of August. Tree Action Arbre group of Transition Cornwall + launched this fun summer activity to encourage folks to explore their city trees and the City’s lovely tree canopy.

It is now time to get your entry submitted! The maple tree in this photo could be a submission for a person or family. It is one tall tree! The background gives a hint of where it may be located.

Do not miss out on the opportunity to win amazing PRIZES!

Follow this link for complete information and the entry form.

https://www.facebook.com/TreeActionArbre

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Discovering 21 Heritage Sites across Cornwall and SDG
Local News

Discovering 21 Heritage Sites across Cornwall and SDG

On the weekend of August 17 and 18, locations across the City of Cornwall and SDG Counties participated in Doors Open Ontario, a heritage…