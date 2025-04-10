Contract awarded for Centre Street bridge

North Glengarry Township has awarded a $854,587 contract to with Clearwater Structures of Bowmanville to replace the Centre Street bridge in Alexandria.

The company was approached to submit a negotiated bid based on its proven experience and satisfactory performance on Dominion and Bishop Street bridge replacement projects completed in 2024, Public Works Director Timothy Wright told council at its most recent meeting.

An analysis by HP Engineering Inc. demonstrated that Clearwater Structures Inc.’s negotiated bid is approximately four per cent lower than previous bids submitted for similar bridge replacement projects. The total tender price submitted by Clearwater Structures Inc. was below the $1.2 million price submitted for the Dominion Street span, which is a very comparable structure of the same span age and wear amount. Funding for the project has been allocated within the approved capital budget.

Gravel contract

GIP Paving has been awarded a contract worth $384,540 by North Glengarry Township to provide 26,000 tonnes of gravel for the municipality.

GIP Paving will be sourcing gravel from the MacMillan Quarry in North Glengarry. The bid from GIP Paving Inc. is slightly higher than the budget of $375,000. To assist in lowering costs, a smaller quantity of gravel will be used and only roads that require resurfacing will be part of the project for 2025. The Township will track the application of gravel to roads to indicate which roads require resurfacing and those that need rebuilding. GIP’s bid was lower than the $389,480 tender submitted by AL Blair.