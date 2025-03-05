Cool sculpture

“I am not an artist — I am just a grandfather,” remarks Allan Jensen. But those who have seen the Apple Hill resident’s sculpted polar bears would agree that he has definite artistic skills.

At the encouragement of his grandchildren, Jensen began converting mounds of snow at his home on County Road 20 south of the village into slides and polar bears.

This year’s effort is particularly striking, prompting double-takes from passing motorists. He added a flag in response to Donald Trump’s trade “war.”

It remains to be seen whether the whimsical snow creation will be able to withstand the upcoming bout of wet and warm weather.