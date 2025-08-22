Cops for Cans Fills Agape Food Shelves

JASON SETNYK

The annual Cops for Cans food drive, held August 8 at the Cornwall Walmart in partnership with the Cornwall Police Service and YIPI Youth Ambassadors, brought in 1,534 pounds of non-perishable food and $606.35 in donations for the Agape Centre.

The drive comes at a critical time. In July 2025 alone, the Agape Centre recorded 1,350 visits to its Community Market, served 2,863 meals in its Community Kitchen, and supported 2,955 individuals-including over 1,000 children.

“Food insecurity continues to be a growing issue affecting individuals and families from all walks of life,” said Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agape Centre. “Cops for Cans is a huge success each year, which stocks the shelves in the Community Market and Community Kitchen. We are so fortunate in our city to have strong relationships with community partners and businesses.”