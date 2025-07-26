Cops sounded alarm after apple tree raid

Seaway NEws

An apple a day might keep the doctor away, as the saying goes, but not when they have been sprayed with an arsenic solution along with DDT, both in today’s world considered harmful to humans and the environment.

But back in 1960, both chemicals were widely used to control insects and weeds. They were banned in 1972.

The alarm was sounded when a Fourth Street West resident informed police on the morning of July 16, 1960, that one of his back-yard apple trees had been stripped of apples overnight.

Usually, the response from the cops would be, “Okay, thanks for the call.”

However, when the owner mentioned that the trees had been sprayed with the chemicals the day before, the cops launched a full-court search.

Within an hour, CJSS radio broadcast an alert not urged the apple pirates to turn themselves in.

By noon, six youngsters showed up at the cop shop with the left-over evidence.

Some of the apples had been eaten but it was noted that the youngsters had taken the precaution of washing the apples before eating them.

In a charitable move, police said the youngsters would not be charged with theft.

“They were lucky to have washed the apples before chewing into them,” said a police spokesperson.-

BACK IN JULY 1960: If you were looking for where Cornwall ranked on the federal government list of average annual incomes for individuals in municipalities across Ontario, you started at the bottom. Cornwall’s $3,906 was near the bottom. But it was still higher than Kingston ($3,874), Guelph ($3,821) and Timmins ($3,582). …. Brothers Sam and Nusri Abraham were building a 32-lane (five and 10-pin) bowling alley adjacent to their Town Line Motel on Brookdale Avenue. … Cornwall had the highest car insurance rates in Ontario. The high rates were blamed on the high number of traffic accidents in and around the city. … Parisien Beverage at Eighth and Pitt Streets unveiled a new brand of soft drink: lemon-lime flavoured Teem. … Citizenship Court at the county court house welcomed 22 new Canadians. They came from Belgium, Romania, Ukraine, France, The Netherlands and Germany. Several were farm workers in the United Counties. Surnames included Nowicky, Termeer, Heidinga, Kanabe and Schmeer. … A Summerstown driver escaped serious injury when his car was t-boned by a CNR locomotive engine at the Cumberland and Ninth Street crossing. His car was carried 100 feet. … KIK Cola, bottled locally by Charlebois Beverages, 111 Baldwin Ave., sold more quart bottles (10 cents each) in Canada than any other soft drink brand. Spokesperson for the popular beverage was Henri Richard. … Colonial Coach Bus Lines started a run from Cornwall to Mille Roches beach. … George Lanthier et Fils in Alexandria launched a new product called Betty Bread. … Ray Miron resigned as manager of Cornwall Community Arena (aka Water Street Arena). He had been hired by New Jersey Mercuries of the Eastern United States Hockey League as coach and general manager. He urged the city to take over operation of the privately-owned arena. … The Paragon Motel on Second Street West, which had the city’s only indoor pool, offered a dine-and-swim package. … Massena’s Schine Inn was described by a U.S. travel magazine as one of the most ‘fabulous resort hotels” in the North Country. … The Kinsmen Carnival was set up at St. Lawrence Park. … Dow Brewery and British American Oil Co. signed on with CBC TV as Big Four (now the CFL) football co-sponsors. … Lionel Currier retired the first 14 batters he faced to boost Coca-Cola Monarchs to a 2-1 win over Paragon Royals in Cornwall Junior Baseball League in a flood-light fixture at the Athletic Grounds. He finished with eight strike outs and held Coke to three hits. Bernie Larue had 10 strike outs for Paragon and allowed just four hits. … Jacques Richard, 18, promising Cornwall baseball prospect, died in a boating accident on Red Deer Lake near Sudbury. He was being scouted by Washington and Cleveland. … A bill to eliminate the 11% tax on margarine was defeated in the Senate. Supporters of the tax argued it was needed to protect the Canadian dairy industry. … Cornwall deli shop owner Kenny Ertl was selected as one of several Nazi death camp survivors to testify at the trial of Nazi camp commander Adolph Eichmann. Ertl survived six years in a concentration camp but lost his wife and daughter, put to death on Eichmann’s orders.

AROUND AND ABOUT: Lt-Col. Tony Johnson has closed out a lengthy career with the Royal Canadian Air Force. A Cornwall native, son of retired Cornwall lawyer Don Johnson, he launched his military career with the SD&G Highlanders while a 17-year-old student at General Vanier. His air force career included tours in Afghanistan, a stint with U.S. Southern Command in Miami, and aU.S. transport base in St. Louis. He finished his career in Trenton as commander of 2 Air Movements Squadron. He holds a masters of business administration from Royal Roads. His brother Warrant Officer Patrick Johnson, is stationed in Trenton. … I found out the hard way that wasps – an entire colony – build nests in the ground (in this case a flower garden). …

QUOTED: Here’s a bumper sticker I’d like to see: ‘We’re the proud parents of a child whose self-esteem is sufficient that he doesn’t need us promoting his minor scholastic achievement on the back of our car’. -George Carlin

TRIVIA ANSWER: John Napier Turner had the second shortest stay in the prime minister’s office. He served as prime minister (succeeding Pierre Trudeau) from June 30, 1984 to Sept. 12, 1984, a total of 79 days. His government was defeated in the Mulroney sweep. Turner never served a day in the House of Commons as prime minister.

TRIVIA: This ‘temporary’ tax was introduced by the Canadian government in 1917 to help pay the First World War debt.