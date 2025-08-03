Cornwall Adds Electric Trucks to Fleet

JASON SETNYK

The City of Cornwall has taken another step toward sustainability by adding new electric and hybrid vehicles to its municipal fleet. The additions include two all-electric Ford F-150 trucks, one hybrid pickup, and six fully electric Chevrolet Equinox crossovers.

“We’re looking at every opportunity to reduce emissions where it makes sense,” said Michael Fawthrop, General Manager of Infrastructure and Municipal Works. “These vehicles are a good fit for the work we do and align with our Climate Action Plan. They also help reduce long-term fuel and maintenance costs.”

This marks the first time electric trucks have been added to the City’s fleet, thanks to improved vehicle technology and the growing availability of EV pickup models. The Ford F-150s will be piloted in various departments to evaluate performance in day-to-day operations.

“We’re investing in a cleaner, more efficient fleet, not just because it’s the right thing to do environmentally, but because it’s also smart planning,” added Mayor Justin Towndale.

The City, according to a release, will continue to monitor performance and replace aging vehicles with sustainable options where feasible.