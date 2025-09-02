Cornwall Advocates Priorities at AMO

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall city officials are brining key regional concerns to the forefront at the 2025 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference being held in Ottawa. The delegation will meet with provincial ministries and organizations to push for greater investment in public transportation, health care, and sports infrastructure.

Mayor Justin Towndale emphasized the significance of the annual conference: “The AMO Conference provides an opportunity for us to connect with our peers and learn best practices. But, perhaps most importantly, it also gives us the opportunity to meet Provincial Ministers and their Parliamentary Assistants to advocate for issues and secure vital funding grants.”

Meetings will include discussions with Parliamentary Assistant Ric Bresee from the Ministry of Transportation, where the City will advocate for increased public transit funding. Cornwall will also support North Stormont’s efforts to improve safety on Highway 138, a major transportation corridor in the region.

The City will also address the local doctor shortage in a meeting with the Ontario Medical Association and advocate for increased sports funding with Minister Neil Lumsden. As part of the Border Mayors Alliance, Towndale also will engage the Ministry of Economic Development to promote cross-border trade.

“The AMO Conference provides a platform for Cornwall to engage directly with decision-makers,” added Katherine Wells, Director of Communications. “By working together with the Province, we are able to advance solutions that address local priorities and drive lasting, positive change.”