Cornwall and Massena Reaffirm Cross-Border Ties Amid Tariff Tension

JASON SETNYK

At the June 9, 2025, regular council meeting, the City of Cornwall welcomed Village of Massena Mayor Greg Paquin, reaffirming the longstanding cross-border relationship between the neighbouring communities.

Mayor Paquin emphasized shared histories and values, saying, “The people of Massena and Cornwall are one and the same… the only thing we can control is our community together.” He called for continued collaboration despite federal tensions and declining cross-border travel, referencing the once-popular Cornwall-Massena golf tournament and joint family traditions.

Mayor Justin Towndale, who previously visited Massena, echoed the sentiment. “This is one area where the border is truly an invisible line. There’s so much intertwined history,” he said, praising the renewed partnership and presentation of Canadian-American flag pins to Paquin and his wife, Annette.

Councillor Todd Bennett noted the visit “humanized this issue,” highlighting how political rhetoric can obscure personal ties. “At the end of the day, we’re just people,” he said.

Councillor Claude McIntosh spoke candidly about recent tensions: “Fifty-four percent of Canadians feel they’re no longer welcome in the U.S…. and that’s sad, because we know it’s not true.” He expressed hope that this phase would pass and normalcy would return.

The visit concluded with mutual pledges to keep communication open and community connections strong.