Cornwall Art Hive buzzing with creativity

The Cornwall Art Hive hosted its latest community art event at the Cornwall Square recently, offering a welcoming space for people of all ages to create art freely and connect through creativity.

Founded by local artist Yafa Goawily, the Art Hive follows the global Art Hive model, emphasizing inclusivity, self-expression, and healing through art. All materials are provided at no cost, and participants are encouraged to explore different forms of creative expression without fear of judgment.

Richard Salem of Your Arts Council (YAC) volunteered at the event and shared the broader vision behind these gatherings. “This is just our winter lodgings,” Salem said of Cornwall Square. “All summer, the first and third Saturday, we’ll be at Lamoureux Park by the splash pad, starting in May, weather permitting.”

He emphasized that the event isn’t just for kids. “We’ve had 90-year-olds sitting here drawing things. Adults are welcome to join us as well,” he said. “It’s just a cool place to be and share and experience other cultures, other people, other types of art.”

Past events have featured everything from origami demonstrations by Japanese exchange students to beading workshops by visitors from Akwesasne.

Salem, who also serves as executive director of YAC, explained why the Art Hive aligns with the organization’s goals: “Our mandate is that artists are successful. One of the ways to do that is to make art accessible so that young, budding artists can mingle with established artists and talk to them about their careers.”

The Cornwall Art Hive will return to the Cornwall Square for one final indoor session April 18 before moving outdoors for the summer. Salem encouraged anyone interested to stop by: “Come down and participate, it’s free. We’ll have 50–60 people come through between 2 and 4, and everybody’s welcome.”