Cornwall Artist Becomes a Canadian Citizen

After living in Canada for seven years, Cornwall-based artist Yafa Goawily has officially become a Canadian citizen. The citizenship ceremony, held recently, marked the culmination of a long journey for Goawily, who originally hails from Egypt.

During the ceremony, Goawily, along with 54 other new Canadians, took the Oath of Citizenship, pledging allegiance to King Charles III and committing to faithfully observe Canada’s laws. Following the oath, the group sang the national anthem, “O Canada,” in both English and French. Several people attended the ceremony to support Goawily, including Cornwall Chief of Police Shawna Spowart.

Goawily expressed her deep sense of belonging and gratitude in a heartfelt social media post. “Home is when I stop running. I’m home since I feel welcome and safe where I can create, dance, build connections, and share my happiness,” she stated. “I’m blessed and honoured to be home in Canada—one big family, one big circle. And what is better than feeling home? Serving this home and creating a better, happier place for everyone every day. This is my Canada that I belong to. I’m honoured. I’m blessed.”

Neil Carriere, a close friend of Goawily, attended the ceremony and shared his reflections on the experience. “Every Canadian should attend a citizenship ceremony at least once in their life. To see 54 new, proud, and happy Canadians with smiles so wide take their oath and choose Canada was a humbling experience,” Carriere said. “My friend Yafa Goawily worked hard to become a Canadian, and I know the 54 other people there had to work just as hard. I saw the relief in their faces that they had found home. Canada has a bright future with these new Canadians. Welcome. Welcome home.”

After the ceremony, Senator Bernadette Clement gave Goawily a personal tour of the Canadian Senate, marking the day as a milestone in her journey as a Canadian citizen. “Welcoming Yafa as a guest in the Senate on the very day of her becoming a Canadian citizen was a very moving experience,” Clement said. “What touched me most was her pride and happiness at becoming a Canadian. Her joy reminded me that I must not ever take my sense of belonging to this country for granted. I feel grateful that she is bringing her brilliance to Canada and even more grateful that she has chosen to be a community member in Cornwall!”