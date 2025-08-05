Cornwall Celebrates 10th Anniversary Pride Parade and Festival

JASON SETNYK

Hundreds marched through downtown Cornwall on Saturday, July 19, 2025, as Diversity Cornwall hosted its 10th annual Pride Parade and Festival. Led by Grand Marshal Misty Mac standing on the bed of a decorated pickup truck, the parade featured a mix of marchers-many dressed casually and waving rainbow flags and handmade signs, while others embraced bold makeup and costumes.

Diversity volunteer Ally Raganold energized the crowd with chants like “Trans rights are human rights” and “Hey, hey, ho, ho, homophobia has got to go,” echoed by participants along the route. The procession concluded with city vehicles adorned in Pride flags and a police escort guiding the way to Lamoureux Park.

The celebration continued in the park, where over a thousand attendees gathered throughout the day for live entertainment, food, games, and more. Admission was free, and the festival offered something for everyone-from a kids’ tent with face painting and bouncy castles to over 50 vendors, a beer tent by Rurban Brewing, and a BBQ hosted by Séguin Patate.

On stage, festivalgoers were treated to a hoop dance performance by acclaimed Mohawk artist Feryn King, live music from The Chesterfields and Autumn Moon, and an entertaining drag show hosted by Tanya King featuring Zak Zinya, Misty Mac, Lulu Belle, Dulce, Cyril Cylinder, Edith Puthie, and Ostara.

“It just keeps getting bigger and better,” said Misty Mac, who led the parade for the second time. Dressed in a sparkling outfit with feathered accents and a bright neon yellow wig, Misty’s flair matched the spirit of the day. “I tried to be extra subtle,” she joked, referencing her bold look and inflatable unicorn.

Opening ceremonies included remarks from community leaders and elected officials. “It is a beautiful day for Pride,” said Mayor Justin Towndale. “But we also have to remember why we do this, especially with what we’re seeing-not just south of the border, but here in Canada. There’s no room for hate in the City of Cornwall.” Towndale presented a commemorative scroll to Diversity Cornwall in honour of the 10th anniversary.

Senator Bernadette Clement reflected on the importance of staying local in the face of troubling global news. “It feels like a scary place out there,” she said. “But here, it’s safe. It’s home. I talked to people marching for the first time today, and they said they felt happy and safe doing that-right here in Cornwall.”

Diversity Cornwall President Elizabeth Quenville thanked the community for a decade of support. “Pride is not only a celebration of how far we’ve come-it’s also a fundraiser,” she said. “The money raised here supports our year-round services, including gender-affirming care, peer support, education, and mental health programs.”

Quenville added, “Without the volunteers, board members, sponsors, and attendees who’ve stood with us year after year, none of this would be possible.”

Diversity Cornwall later posted on social media: “We are blown away by the support of our community and those who travelled from afar. This success belongs to each and every one of you. Thank you for lifting us up over the last decade.”

A small celebration has grown into a cornerstone of Cornwall’s summer events-one that continues to champion inclusion, visibility, and belonging for the 2SLGBTQ+ community and its allies.