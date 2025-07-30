Cornwall Celebrates 10th Anniversary Pride Parade and Festival

JASON SETNYK

“It just keeps getting bigger and better,” said Misty Mac, who led the parade for the second time. Dressed in a sparkling outfit with feathered accents and a bright neon yellow wig, Misty’s flair matched the spirit of the day. “I tried to be extra subtle,” she joked, referencing her bold look and inflatable unicorn.

Opening ceremonies included remarks from community leaders and elected officials. “It is a beautiful day for Pride,” said Mayor Justin Towndale. “But we also have to remember why we do this, especially with what we’re seeing-not just south of the border, but here in Canada. There’s no room for hate in the City of Cornwall.” Towndale presented a commemorative scroll to Diversity Cornwall in honour of the 10th anniversary.

Senator Bernadette Clement reflected on the importance of staying local in the face of troubling global news. “It feels like a scary place out there,” she said. “But here, it’s safe. It’s home. I talked to people marching for the first time today, and they said they felt happy and safe doing that-right here in Cornwall.”

Diversity Cornwall President Elizabeth Quenville thanked the community for a decade of support. “Pride is not only a celebration of how far we’ve come-it’s also a fundraiser,” she said. “The money raised here supports our year-round services, including gender-affirming care, peer support, education, and mental health programs.”

Quenville added, “Without the volunteers, board members, sponsors, and attendees who’ve stood with us year after year, none of this would be possible.”

Diversity Cornwall later posted on social media: “We are blown away by the support of our community and those who travelled from afar. This success belongs to each and every one of you. Thank you for lifting us up over the last decade.”

A small celebration has grown into a cornerstone of Cornwall’s summer events-one that continues to champion inclusion, visibility, and belonging for the 2SLGBTQ+ community and its allies.