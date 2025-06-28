Cornwall Celebrates Eid al-Adha Festival

JASON SETNYK

Over 200 people attended the Eid al-Adha Festival at L’Héritage Secondary School on June 14, bringing together families, community leaders, and residents from Cornwall and surrounding areas. The event marked an important occasion in the Islamic calendar, honouring the story of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and emphasizing themes of faith, charity, and reflection.

Guests heard from Haleema Chaudhry, who gave an educational “Eid al-Adha 101” talk, and Brother Vakily, who shared reflections on the meaning of the celebration. “This is a celebration, and a reflection of community, identity, and shared joy,” said Chaudhry.

A Qur’an and Athan recitation contest awarded participants with prizes, and a children’s fashion show highlighted traditional clothing from countries including Morocco, Pakistan, India, Iran, Iraq, and Cameroon.

MP Eric Duncan and MPP Nolan Quinn were also in attendance. “Events like this reflect the vibrant diversity that makes SDSG such a welcoming place to call home,” said Quinn.