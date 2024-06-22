Cornwall Celebrates Philippine Independence Day

On June 16, there was a 126th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Independence at Lamoureux Park. The event, organized by the Filipino Cornwall & SDG Community and the Social Development Council of Cornwall & Area, highlighted the rich culture and traditions of the Filipino community.

Event volunteer Justine Viray-Levac emphasized the importance of the celebration, stating, “We are celebrating PhilippineIndependence Day. June is Heritage Month in all of Ontario, and this is our way of celebrating the Filipino community and showcasing some culture and tradition. It’s essentially a day for celebrating our community and our heritage.”

Mayor Justin Towndale, a guest of honour, expressed his gratitude. “I want to thank you so much for celebrating here today inCornwall. This is the 126th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and the second time this is being celebrated here in Cornwall. Thank you for sharing your culture and history with us,” he said.

Senator Bernadette Clement highlighted the contributions of the Filipino community in Canada, mentioning, “Flordeliz ‘Gigi’ Osler was appointed to the Senate in 2022, and she is of Filipino heritage. She is a wonderful representative of the Filipino community.”

The event featured traditional dances, live performances, and educational sessions, providing attendees with a festive and enlightening experience.