Cornwall Celebrates RCAF’s 100th Anniversary

December 9, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 55 min on December 3, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Lieutenant-Colonel Neil Ryan and Chief Warrant Officer Chuck Ansell were joined by Mayor Justin Towndale at a flag-raising ceremony in Cornwall to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force. (Photo : submitted photo)

The City of Cornwall celebrated the centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) on November 20 with a flag-raising ceremony. The event featured distinguished guests Lieutenant-Colonel Neil Ryan, CD,Commanding Officer, and Chief Warrant Officer Chuck Ansell, MMM, CD, from the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Control Operations (CFSACO), based in Cornwall.

The RCAF Command Team recently visited Cornwall, where Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the RCAF, and Chief Warrant OfficerRenee Hansen, Command Chief Warrant Officer, signed the City’s Golden Book. The RCAF, which officially marked its 100th anniversary on April 1, 2024, has a storied history of contributions to Canada and international efforts in military operations, peacekeeping, and humanitarian missions.

Mayor Justin Towndale expressed pride in Cornwall’s connection to the RCAF, stating, “The City of Cornwall is proud to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force as the home of the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Control Operations. We recognize and appreciate the service of all current and former members of the RCAF over the past century.”

The RCAF’s legacy spans critical roles in the Second World War, Cold War defense, and modern peacekeeping missions, underscoring itsimportance to Canada’s security and global contributions.

