PAULA LABONTE

CORNWALL, ONTARIO- Cornwall City Council Meeting. January 8, 2024.

Eastern Ontario Agri-Food Network presented their annual update which showed significant success and growth however later in the meeting their ability to present was used as a key point in questioning an upcoming “town hall” that you may or may not know about that. If you do you might get some funding for your organization…

Tourism Development Corporation of Cornwall provided it’ s annual update by

Dale Allen, Chair and 2023 CAO. The update was received with significant praise and rightfully as it showcased the inclusivity of our area. Counsellors were thrilled with the positivity it offered.

The main discussion of the night was Cornwall’s CAO Mathieu Fleury’s reports which seemed…like an advertisement for the actual report that we will get later.

Fleury began with Cornwall’s accomplishments and high notes, including the creation of an EDI committee but later counsellors questioned why we still didn’t have any progress on any of the process-you’re not dreaming Carilyne Hebert. Fleury’s answer, the city is currently ‘borrowing’ an EDI coordinator for 10 hours a month…Farhana Meghji, whom by the way is already split between Cornwall Police Service and Cornwall Community Hospital.

There was also a noted absence of any reference to Great Wolf Lodge, which we should be extending nothing but gratitude as it’s a significant investment in our city and most certainly needs to be acknowledged. But instead we got a report that felt like it was simply refining the language we are using and creating new definitions-get comfortable with “hub city”, “modern government” and the “four pillars” because these are the new buzz words for the administration. For me it lacked any specific details as to how we’re actually going to do any of it, but, a more in depth report is coming…he promises.

At a time when Cornwall is a crossroads of change, we need to agree on priorities and find the funds to do it, soon. Also: apparently we need a new City Hall, forget the police station that’s old news.