Cornwall Comedy Festival Returns in October with Comedy Rebirth Gala

The Cornwall Comedy Festival has been providing first rate comedic experiences to our city since 2014. The festival partners with community-minded businesses to provide a new and fun way for local not-for-profit organizations to raise funds to benefit our community.

After a three-year hiatus, Cornwall Comedy Festival is back with the Cornwall Comedy Festival/Comedy Rebirth Gala on Saturday, October 15th at 8pm at Aultsville Theatre. Comedy Rebirth creator, Rob Bebenek, will be hosting the event as well as performing.

“Comedy Rebirth was born out of the pandemic because we couldn’t do anything for a while,” Bebenek explained, “A buddy of mine from Toronto asked if I wanted to run a comedy show. It had been the first show in about four months that any of us had done.”

Bebedek, who has been doing standup for 15 years, shared that zoom comedy during the pandemic was a bit of a nightmare and it’s good to be back to doing in-person shows.

“The few times I’ve done this Cornwall Comedy Festival it’s always been a blast,” he added, “Anytime Shawn reaches out there’s no hesitation because you know you’re going to have fun. Shawn’s picked a really good line up; it’s going to be a great show.”

The show is being headlined by Derek Seguin (SiriusXM Top Comic), with Jen Grant (Just For Laughs), Nick Reynoldson (JFL42) and Viveth K (Winnipeg Comedy Festival) also performing.

Visit www.CornwallComedyFestival.ca or the Cornwall Civic Complex Box Office (613-938-9400) for tickets or contact one of our not-for-profit partners, Beyond 21, PawPortunity Rescue or Help Addiction & Mental Health Recovery Services Cornwall by October 3rd. They’ll receive $17.50 for each ticket they sell.