Cornwall Community Hospital Celebrates 20 Years of Exceptional Care with Annual Report and Commemorative Video

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary with the release of its 2023-2024 Annual Report and a commemorative video, reflecting on two decades of remarkable growth, innovation, and dedication to the healthcare needs of our communities.

CCH was established in 2004 following the amalgamation of Cornwall’s Hotel Dieu and Cornwall General hospitals, driven by a vision to provide exceptional, integrated services to Cornwall, Akwesasne, and the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry. Today, in 2024, CCH proudly upholds this vision, continuing to deliver Exceptional Care. Always.

To celebrate this milestone, CCH is excited to unveil a special 5-minute commemorative video. The video guides viewers through the hospital’s journey, featuring interviews with key figures in our community such as Jim Brownell, Tom and Gail Kaneb, Rosaire Leger, and Michael Warden, who played pivotal roles in the hospital’s amalgamation and development. Current doctors also share their insights on CCH’s present and its future. The video is available on the hospital’s website at www.cornwallhospital.ca/celebrating20years.

CCH is also excited to release its 2023-2024 Annual Report, now available at: www.cornwallhospital.ca/en/reports-publications.

Over the past fiscal year, CCH has continued to manage substantial demands, highlighting the importance of providing high-quality, innovative consolidated care. The hospital saw 48,148 Emergency Department visits, performed 96,327 diagnostic imaging exams, and conducted 7,836 surgeries. CCH provided care to 7,550 inpatients, recorded roughly 60,000 community addiction and mental health appointments and 57,695 day clinic visits. The hospital also provided 1,740 chemotherapy treatments, 8,114 hemodialysis treatments, and welcomed 588 newborns.

CCH expanded its workforce by filling 151 positions and recruiting 23 new physicians, bringing the total to 1,339 staff members and 190 credentialed physicians. The hospital also supports nearly 190 volunteers and welcomed 200 nursing and paramedic students.

Significant progress has been made in CCH’s strategic priorities of Recovery, People, and Integration. Highlights include the introduction of social workers in the Emergency Department, advanced stroke treatments, the acquisition of a 3D mammography machine, and notable strides in Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion with the addition of an Indigenous Patient Navigator. CCH has also introduced a digital language interpretation service and integrated its electronic health records with community programs and long-term care facilities to enhance regional coordination.

“It’s truly extraordinary to reflect on the journey we began 20 years ago,” said Jeanette Despatie, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have transformed from fragmented services across two sites into a unified, innovative care facility capable of serving thousands of patients now and into the future, thanks to the unwavering support and trust from our teams, partners, and communities. We look forward to building on this vision to meet our community’s evolving healthcare needs with your ongoing trust and support.”