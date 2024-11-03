Cornwall Community Hospital Recognized for Excellence in Organ and Tissue Donation

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to organ and tissue donation, receiving the Hospital Achievement Award – Provincial Eligible Approach Rate from Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network [TGLN]) for the fourth consecutive year. This award, presented to 27 hospitals in Ontario this year, recognizes CCH’s success in meeting and exceeding the 90% target set by Ontario Health (TGLN) for facilitating donation discussions with eligible patients or their families at the end of life during 2023-2024.

CCH is also one of just 14 hospitals in the province to receive the Award of Excellence this year. This award recognizes hospitals for meeting or exceeding the provincial target for conversion rate and/or eligible approach rate for four or more consecutive years, demonstrating an outstanding commitment to the implementation of donation leading practices. This marks the first time CCH is presented with the Award of Excellence.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our ongoing commitment to organ and tissue donation,” said Jeanette Despatie, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCH. “This recognition highlights the compassion and dedication of our staff in ensuring that every eligible patient and their family has the opportunity for a meaningful discussion about organ and tissue donation, potentially helping to give the gift of life to those in need.”

“The success of organ and tissue donation and transplantation in Ontario relies on the dedication of our hospital partners who work tirelessly to ensure that Ontarians have the opportunity to help others through the gift of life,” said Rebecca Cooper, Vice President, Ontario Renal Network and Trillium Gift of Life Network, Ontario Health. “Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) works with Cornwall Community Hospital to ensure that the wishes of potential donors are realized. The Hospital Achievement Awards recognize this crucial work and the profound impact it can have on those waiting for an organ or tissue donation.”

On average, 1,400 people in Ontario are waiting for a lifesaving organ and thousands more are in need of a transformative tissue transplant. Every three days someone dies while they wait for their gift of life.

DID YOU KNOW? One organ donor can save 8 lives and enhance up to 75 more through tissue donation. Register to donate and speak with your family about your wishes. Visit www.beadonor.ca to find out more.