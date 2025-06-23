Cornwall Concert Series Marks 40 Years

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Concert Series is celebrating its milestone 40th season with a powerhouse lineup of performances at Aultsville Theatre, beginning with the return of the National Arts Centre Orchestra on September 19, 2025. The NAC Orchestra, which headlined the series’ inaugural concert, will perform Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, a sweeping and emotional masterwork.

“This is our 40th season, and in celebration, we’re having the National Arts Centre Orchestra return to open in September,” said Scott Peterson, Chair of the Cornwall Concert Series. “They were the very first concert that the Concert Series ever had.”

A registered charity, the Cornwall Concert Series has delivered world-class performances to local audiences since its founding. “Our mandate was to bring world-class performance to Cornwall so people didn’t have to go to Ottawa, Montreal, or Toronto, and to deliver that at an affordable cost,” said Peterson, who has served as chair for 14 years.

Following the NAC Orchestra, audiences can enjoy the genre-blending Schmaltz & Pepper on October 5, and Ô-Celli’s eight-cello cinematic experience on November 9. After a winter break, the spring season begins April 13, 2026, with Tom Allen’s chamber musical J.S. Bach’s Long Walk in the Snow, and concludes May 24 with Ballet Jörgen’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, set in Canada’s North.

“We had Ballet Jörgen here in June of 2022, right after everything opened up post-pandemic, and it was a sold-out performance,” said Peterson. “We’re hoping it’s going to repeat.”

Subscriptions ($175 for five concerts) and single tickets ($40-$50) are available at TD Canada Trust, Jolly Tours, The Squire Shop, and the City of Cornwall Box Office. For full details, visit www.CornwallConcertSeries.com.