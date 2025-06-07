Cornwall Council Pushes Back 

JASON SETNYK

At the May 26, 2025, Cornwall City Council meeting, elected officials unanimously passed a resolution opposing Ontario Bill 5, formally titled the “Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025.”

Introduced by the provincial government, the legislation proposes to accelerate development by weakening environmental protections and diminishing municipal authority in land-use planning, prompting a strong local pushback.

Councillor Sarah Good, who moved the resolution, described the bill as “not just bad policy, it’s disrespectful, and it’s dangerous,” adding that it “bulldozes right past” Indigenous consultation.

She urged council to act swiftly while the legislation remains in committee, noting widespread opposition from other municipalities and environmental groups.

Seconding the motion, Councillor Dean Hollingsworth was blunt: “I’m not really a big fan of having our authority being usurped,” emphasizing that while housing is needed, it must be developed “responsibly.”

Next, Councillor Carilyne Hébert echoed environmental concerns and criticized the province’s haste: “This is not just about land use. It’s about accountability, transparency, and protecting our rights as municipalities.”

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo said, “I understand the importance of economic development… but respecting the values of Canada must be a foundation of that growth,” stressing reconciliation and inclusion.

Councillor Elaine MacDonald linked the bill to past environmental damage, warning, “It will be decades, if not centuries, before we are fully whole again… Can you believe 79.4 acres of wasteland in the middle of our city?”

Councillor Todd Bennett likened the bill’s impact to “driving through a china shop with a bulldozer,” and raised alarm about “already fragile relationships with our Indigenous populations.”

Councillor Claude McIntosh questioned whether the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) had taken a position, remarking, “If they’re debating this now maybe we’ll better move fast.” While Councillor Syd Gardiner spoke succinctly in support of the motion, calling it “a no-brainer.”

The discussion drew public attendance. Applause followed several councillor remarks, prompting Mayor Justin Towndale, on behalf of the City Clerk Denise Labelle-Gelinas, to request decorum while noting the passion in the room.

The resolution calls on the Government of Ontario to withdraw or substantially amend the bill and will be sent to Premier Doug Ford, relevant ministers, MPP Nolan Quinn, AMO, and all Ontario municipalities, encouraging them to take similar stands.

As Councillor Good concluded, “Whether it’s because you want to maintain our autonomy… protect the environment… or ensure Indigenous consultation is respected… There are so many reasons-a laundry list of reasons-why to oppose this bill.”

Council voted unanimously to support the resolution opposing Bill 5 and its impact on municipal powers.