September 5, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 24 min on September 3, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Cornwall Culture Fest Returns September 14th
Various cultures were represented at the inaugural event in 2023. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The second annual Cornwall Culture Fest will take place onSaturday, September 14th, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Lamoureux Park. Following last year’s successful event, which drew around 4,000 attendees, this year’s event will continue celebrating cultural diversity.

Attendees can expect a day filled with performances, workshops, exhibitors, and food vendors representing various culturalbackgrounds. “Last year’s turnout exceeded our expectations, and it was incredible to see so many people come together to celebrate our community’s diversity,” said Farhana Meghji, EDI Coordinator for the Cornwall Police Service and a lead member of the planning committee. “This year, we’re building on that success with even more exciting performances, activities, and cultural experiences for everyone to enjoy.”

Local organizations, including the Cornwall Police Service, Social Development Council, and St. Lawrence College, support the event. All are welcome to attend this free event and celebrate the region’s rich cultural tapestry.

