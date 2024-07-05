Cornwall Downtown Business Improvement Association Unveils Illuminated “Love Downtown Cornwall” Sign as Part of Vibrant Downtown Lighting Project

The Cornwall Downtown Business Improvement Association (DBIA) is thrilled to announce the installation of a stunning new illuminated “Love Downtown Cornwall” sign at 101 Pitt St, proudly displayed on the south-facing facade of Tilly’s building. This eye-catching addition marks a significant milestone in our phased Downtown Lighting project, designed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of our downtown area and attract visitors both locally and from afar.

The “Love Downtown Cornwall” sign is more than just a visual delight; it is a symbol of our community’s vibrant spirit and a beacon for tourism. Its prominent placement on Tilly’s building made possible through the collaborative efforts of owner Debbie Burns, property manager Nehmat Ghai, and NS Property Management, ensures it will be a highlight for all who pass by. This project has been made possible through the generous support of RTO9, whose tourism grant funding has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life.

The DBIA extends its heartfelt gratitude to Eastern Sign Service for their exceptional craftsmanship and seamless installation of the sign. Their dedication and expertise have helped us create a landmark that will undoubtedly become a favourite spot for photo opportunities and social media sharing, further promoting Cornwall as a must-visit destination.

We also acknowledge the strong support of The City of Cornwall, whose collaboration has been crucial in facilitating this project. Together, we are committed to revitalizing our downtown area, making it a welcoming and attractive place for residents and visitors alike.

“The installation of the ‘ Love Downtown Cornwall’ sign is a vibrant addition to our community, embodying the pride and enthusiasm we have for our downtown,” said Martha Woods, Interim Chair of DBIA. “This project is a testament to the power of collaboration and the positive impact that comes from working together towards a common goal.”

The unveiling ceremony for the new sign will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 11:30, with local dignitaries, business owners, and community members in attendance. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this exciting moment.

For more information about the Downtown Lighting project and other initiatives by the Cornwall Downtown Business Improvement Association, please visit downtowncornwall.com or contact dbia@cornwallchamber.com.

About Cornwall Downtown Business Improvement Association (DBIA):

The Cornwall Downtown Business Improvement Association is dedicated to promoting and improving the economic vitality of downtown Cornwall. Through various projects and events, DBIA aims to create a vibrant, welcoming environment for businesses, residents, and visitors.