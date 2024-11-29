Cornwall Earns Bird Friendly City Certification

Cornwall has officially achieved entry-level certification as a Bird Friendly City, a milestone announced by Councillor Sarah Good during a recent council meeting. The designation, awarded by Nature Canada, acknowledges the city’s efforts to protect and support local bird populations while enhancing environmental stewardship.

“By achieving status as a Bird Friendly City, Cornwall has taken a significant step towards supporting our biodiversity,” said Good. “This certification enhances Cornwall’s appeal as a destination forbirdwatchers and nature enthusiasts, and we are excited to continue our work towards making our community a safer space for our feathered friends.”

Good credited Angela Parker, the city’s sustainability project coordinator, and volunteers, particularly the Bird Friendly Cornwall Committee, for their dedication to the initiative.

The certification follows council’s approval of a motion earlier this year aimed at addressing key threats to birds, such as predation by domestic cats, light pollution, and habitat loss. Among the measuresimplemented are a by-law restricting free-roaming cats, the preservation of dead trees as bird habitats, and the use of bird-friendly window tape on municipal buildings.

“This would not have been possible without the tremendous efforts of our Bird Friendly Team,” Good emphasized. “I want to send a huge thanks to each of them!”

With this achievement, Cornwall joins other cities across Canada in prioritizing bird conservation, aiming to foster greater biodiversity.