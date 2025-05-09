Cornwall Electric Rates to Remain Status Quo until June 30, 2026.

Cornwall Electric rates will remain the same for at least the next year.

Jackie Baird, Regional Manager of Cornwall Electric, said, “Cornwall Electric remains focused on providing safe and reliable electricity while making decisions in the best interest of the customers. Over the last number of years, Cornwall Electric has maintained fair and reasonable rates pursuant to the terms of its franchise, and rate adjustments have been in line with inflation.” Baird said, “The main driver for maintaining the current rates for the next year is due to the increase in energy usage.”

Like all utilities in Ontario, the wholesale cost of electricity is passed through to customers. This cost represents approximately 80% of a customer’s total bill. Baird says, “The long-term contract in place with Hydro Quebec is a wholesale contract, and it has and continues to allow Cornwall Electric rates to be one of the lowest in surrounding electrical utilities and will continue to provide rate stability of energy prices and reliable electricity well into the future for our customers. As well with this long-term agreement, Cornwall Electric purchases near 100% hydro energy and is committed to continuing to focus on the future of renewable energy for our customers.”

The remaining 20% of the customers’ bill represents the distribution charges. These charges pay for operating expenses, system maintenance and equipment replacements to the Cornwall Electric electrical system to deliver a safe and reliable supply of power to customers. Cornwall Electric is excited to announce that they were able to hold rates for its customers for the next year.

Typical customer bills fluctuate due to consumption changes related to temperature and seasonal changes. We encourage our customers to consider signing up for our equal payment plan (EPP) if making the same payment over the full year for each bill is easier for a customer’s budget. Cornwall Electric continues to promote energy conservation in an effort to help customers reduce their energy bills.

We continue to encourage customers to sign up for e-billing, which is securely managed within our organization and offers customers the ability to view electronic bills, view and track electrical consumption and have instant access to their billing usage information. Details are available at e-Billing Signup. The benefits of e-billing are no delays in receiving your bill, 24/7 access to view bills, and it is good for the environment!

Cornwall Electric is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FortisOntario Inc. (“FortisOntario”). Cornwall Electric has approximately 26,000 customers in the City of Cornwall, South Glengarry, South Stormont, and the Ontario portion of the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne. For further information, visit www.cornwallelectric.com. FortisOntario, headquartered in Fort Erie, has operations in electricity distribution and transmission, and serves approximately 69,900 customers primarily located in Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Cornwall, Gananoque, and the Algoma district of Ontario and meets a peak demand of approximately 268 MW. FortisOntario is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information, visit www.fortisinc.com.