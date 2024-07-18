Cornwall Hospital Achieves Top Accreditation Results

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is proud to announce that it has been awarded with Exemplary Standing by Accreditation Canada for the second consecutive time.

Accreditation Canada is a non-profit, independent organization which assesses healthcare facilities across the country against a set of national quality and safety standards. Exemplary Standing is the highest standing awarded by Accreditation Canada, reserved only for those who exceed the fundamental accreditation requirements.

Surveyors from Accreditation Canada travelled to CCH in May to conduct a thorough on-site evaluation over several days. They visited multiple departments, shadowed staff and physicians during patient and client care, reviewed hospital documentation, and interviewed a wide range of staff, physicians, patients, clients, families, caregivers, volunteers, and community partners.

The surveyors concluded that CCH is meeting 100% of Required Organizational Practices and more than 99% of all other criteria, exceeding the basic requirements to become accredited and demonstrating excellence in providing the safest and highest quality care.

“Patients and clients seeking care at Cornwall Hospital can rest assured they are receiving healthcare of the highest quality and safety, benchmarked against nationally recognized standards,” said Jeanette Despatie, CCH’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement reflects the remarkable dedication of our teams, including staff, physicians, and volunteers, who continuously strive to deliver exceptional patient-centred care for our community.”

This recognition marks CCH’s second consecutive Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada, with the hospital previously achieving this status in 2019. Despite a few challenges since then, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and a cyber incident, CCH has continued to innovate and excel, maintaining its Exemplary Standing and surpassing even more standards today.

“Receiving Exemplary Standing once again highlights the exceptional efforts of our staff and the high-quality care we provide,” said Despatie. “We remain focused on continuous improvement and innovation, guided by our Strategic Plan, to ensure that our community always receives the best and safest healthcare possible.”