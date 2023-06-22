Cornwall Hospital Welcomes New Board Members and Releases Annual Report

The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) Annual Meeting and elections to the Board of Directors took place on Monday, June 19th, 2023.

Josée Payette was re-elected as Board Chair, Alice Wilson-Haramis was elected as First Vice-Chair and Deborah Tropea was elected as Second Vice-Chair. Taj Dhinsa and Debora M. Daigle were elected as new members, replacing outgoing members Yvonne Bakker and William Knight, both having completed their 9-year terms. Lori Tarbell from Akwesasne also recently joined the Board in March.

Debora M. Daigle previously served on the Board of Directors from 2012 until the end of her term in 2021, which included serving as Chair from 2019 to 2021.

“I am honoured to be re-elected as Chair, and I look forward to working with other board members and the staff and physicians at CCH to continue making progress towards achieving the hospital’s vision of delivering Exceptional Care. Always.” said Chair Josée Payette. “I also thank Yvonne Bakker and William Knight for their contributions to the Board and welcome new members Taj Dhinsa, Lori Tarbell, and returning member Debora M. Daigle.”

At the Annual Meeting, President and Chief Executive Officer Jeanette Despatie presented the Board with the hospital’s 2022-2023 Annual Report titled Road to Recovery, featuring a collection of highlights and stories from the last fiscal year.

“Over the past year, our CCH teams have been hard at work towards restoring and enhancing access to care as guided by our Strategic Plan. Some examples include reducing wait times for surgeries; new beds for acute stroke and addiction and mental health patients; hiring more than 200 employees and 30 doctors; and better digital health system integration,” said Despatie. “This progress wouldn’t be made possible without the tireless commitment and dedication of our staff and physicians.”

The hospital’s 2022-2023 Annual Report can be viewed online at www.cornwallhospital.ca/en/reports-publications.

More information on the Board of Directors can be found at: https://www.cornwallhospital.ca/en/BoardofDirectors.