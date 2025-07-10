Cornwall Hosts BBQ to Thank City Staff

Mayor Justin Towndale and CAO Tim Mills, showing their appreciation to staff, ready to serve hotdogs and hamburgers. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The City of Cornwall hosted its annual Staff Appreciation BBQ at Lamoureux Park, serving up hamburgers, hot dogs, and salads to roughly 300 employees, including staff from Glen Stor Dun Lodge. Live music added to the festive atmosphere, giving employees a chance to relax and connect.

“Our staff go above and beyond every day to serve the people of Cornwall, and this BBQ was a small way to show how much we appreciate them,” said CAO Tim Mills. “Their dedication, whether behind the scenes or on the front lines, keeps our city moving forward.”

Mayor Justin Towndale added, “The Annual Summer Employee Appreciation BBQ is a newer tradition, which started last year and allows Council and Senior Administration to say ‘thank you’ to our employees. We appreciate the hard work of all City of Cornwall employees and look forward to future employee recognition opportunities.”

