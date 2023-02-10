Cornwall Kinsmen Family Day Expanded

Provided by the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall
Past Kinsmen Presidents Rick Shaver and Robin McIntosh seen here getting ready to host events for this years Family Day. (file photo but still excited). (Photo : file photo 2020, Nick Seebruch/SN photo)

It’s Family Day time again in Cornwall and Cornwall Kinsmen are ready to serve up another fun filled day for the family. We have two local minor hockey clubs joining us to help out throughout the morning. Warm Up Cornwall will also be there to help.

Family Day will be celebrated with the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall with 3 big family events that are planned to get families to enjoy themselves.

The day will start with a FREE pancake breakfast from 8am-10:30 at the Cornwall Civic Complex, Salon B. Tim Hortons has joined us as a sponsor. The pancakes, prepared by Kinsmen members, will be a great start to the day, enjoyed by all the family.

FREE Public Skating will follow from 10am-noon at Ed Lumley arena. Everyone welcomed to enjoy the family skate. Limited participation and monitoring will be done. If needed at 10:50 the ice will be resurfaced, and participants will be changed.

Then from 1pm-2pm, FREE family swim at the Aquatic Center. Everyone welcomed. Due to number of swimmers at one time in pool and if opened slide, monitoring and limits may apply. Monitors will be there. Safety and rules will be our priority.

“The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall continues to help local families in our area, and every year we hold a day of kindness to support them” says Kinsmen president Claude Legault, “Kin Rick and his team really enjoy setting up and doing this day, so we hope as many people as possible take advantage of a family fun outing to the complex.”

“This is what Kinsmen is all about,” say Past Presidents Robin McIntosh and Rick Shaver, “Serving our community for over 90 years is what has made Kinsmen a recognizable name and doing events like this brings our whole club out to celebrate with our great families. We are lucky to have the Civic Complex where we can host events like Family Day, 3 events, one building.”

