Cornwall Kinsmen Host Year End Celebration

Seaway News

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall recently celebrated the enormous success achieved over the 2024/2025 KIN year. The celebration evening was a great way to present this year’s achievements with invited guests that included past Kinsmen, recipients, spouses and guests. President Shane Eitzen outlined the major achievements the members were able to attain thanks to their ongoing work throughout the year, and the enormous community support received. These included: Donated over $259,951.00 to charitable organizations throughout SD &G and area.

These donations addressed 7 major strategic needs in our community: Relief of Poverty, Advancement of Education, Culture and the Arts, Health and Welfare, Enhancement of Youth, Enhancement of Public Safety and Community Service.

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus the flow of funds adjusts accordingly. Since 2000 we have been able to donate over $ 2.5 million dollars to the community’s greatest needs.

In addition, thousands of residents and visitors benefitted from the various community events championed by the Cornwall Kinsmen Club. This could be family day activities, the farmers market, charity BBQs or other community events.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmer’s Market has started another year on May 26 with over 1,000 visitors to the initial 25 vendors. Life Member Neil Benjamin, the market manager, stated the vendor list will grow as more agricultural products become available locally. This partnership with St. Lawrence College and Farmers Market Ontario provides local vendors an ideal opportunity of meeting new clients while providing an essential local service.

Kinsmen Family Day 2025 activities were another resounding success. Life Member Rick Shaver, the KIN project leader, stated that this partnership with the City of Cornwall provided a breakfast, swimming and skating opportunity – all at no cost – to the participants. This event celebrates families and is a way to thank the community for their ongoing support of our Club.

TV Bingo. This partnership with Your TV and all the local vendors enables the club to raise funds that are then donated back to the community. Thanks to the local players who purchase tickets, vendors who sell them and all the volunteers who work year-round on the TV Bingo. The introduction of the progressive pot has spiced things up once again.

President Shane thanked the community for their ongoing support of the club and all its activities.

The 2025/2026 KIN Executive was introduced to those attending this event. Incoming President Matthew LeDrew stressed the importance service clubs have in our community and the valuable services that are supported through them.

Year End Celebration also announced the $259,952 was being donated to over 80 local associations with the community.

Some major donations included a $50,100.00 donation to the Arts and Cultural Center, a $20,000 donation to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation to buy an additional anesthesia system, Kinsmen Community Residence $13,300.00, Kinsmen Softball $2500, Cornwall Minor Football $5000.00, Hospice $3500., United Way $5000, Camp Kagama $8,000 and Cornwall Legion $5000.00. It was also announced that $11,500.00 was handed out in food cards to Agape Center, Centre 105, House of Lazarus, Salvation Army and Society Saint Vincent de Paul .