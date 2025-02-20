Cornwall Kinsmen Serve Pancakes and Fun on Family Day

Despite heavy snowfall over the weekend, families turned out in large numbers for the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall’s annual Family Day event on Monday, February 17, 2025. Held at the Cornwall Civic Complex, the free community gathering featured a pancake breakfast, a family skate, and a swim session.

The event kicked off with a hot pancake breakfast served by Kinsmen volunteers in Salons B and C. “We start planning months in advance, sourcing the food, coordinating with the team, and ensuring every detail is in place,” said Rick Shaver, Chair of the Family Day event. “This is our fourth year, and even with the winter weather, people are coming out, which is great to see.”

Following breakfast, families laced up their skates at the Ed Lumley Arena for two free skating sessions, while the afternoon saw many diving into the Cornwall Aquatic Centre’s pools for a swim.

Kinsmen Club President Shane Eitzen expressed his enthusiasm for the turnout. “Even with the snowstorm yesterday, people still came out and participated. It’s great to see,” he said. “What I love most is seeing the smiles on people’s faces. Some families come to enjoy a fun day together, and for others, this meal is really important. It’s nice to offer something free for the community.”

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall, along with partners such as Tim Hortons and Stormont Dairy, continues to support local events that bring the community together. “When you see the kids eating, then skating, then swimming with their parents, it’s so great that families get to spend the day together,” added Eitzen.