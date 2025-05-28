Cornwall Living Magazine Celebrates Local

The 2025 edition of Cornwall Living Magazine officially launched on Thursday, May 22, at the Jet Set Pub, located inside the Dev Hotel and Conference Centre.

This year’s theme, “Made in Cornwall,” highlights local entrepreneurs, manufacturers, artists, and cultural events. Attendees at the launch included business leaders, city staff, and community members featured in the publication.

Former Seaway News publisher Rick Shaver returned for the occasion, helping unveil a giant poster of the cover alongside Mayor Justin Towndale and Karen Rorabeck of Rurban Brewing, the business featured on this year’s cover. “I couldn’t be prouder or happier to be back for the 2025 launch,” said Shaver. “The theme couldn’t be better. The people here—families who give everything to survive and succeed—deserve to be celebrated.”

Bob Peters, the City’s Economic Development Manager, emphasized the magazine’s focus on local excellence. “Consumers want to support Canadian-made products, and we make some phenomenal ones here,” he said. “The magazine is a snapshot of the community, and it’s also a vital tool for economic development—shared with investors and embassies around the world.”

Publisher Richard Mahoney noted the publication’s longstanding legacy: “This magazine began more than 30 years ago, and since 2008 has been known as Cornwall Living. It continues to showcase the many people who make this region so special.”

The issue has features on local manufacturers like Fieldless Farms, Ground Soap, Olymel, Happy Popcorn Co., and Biscuits Leclerc. It also includes cultural spotlights on events such as the Akwesasne Pow Wow, Cornwall Culture Fest, Amazing Race Canada, and the Shorty Jenkins Classic. The “Game Changer” series profiles community trailblazers such as underwater photographer Stephany Hildebrand, Dr. Anthony Di Cintio, entrepreneur Beatrice Noel, and Cornwall Pizza connoisseur Stacey Case.

Readers will also find coverage of local nonprofits like Beyond 21 and the OSPCA, stories on Cornwall Community Hospital and Walmart’s charitable giving, and “Share This” section featuring CAPE and BCDC dancers at the Santa Claus Parade. Additional highlights include updates on Michelin’s new distribution centre, the Millwright Lab at St. Lawrence College, and the arrival of Great Wolf Lodge and Starbucks.

Distribution has already begun, with copies flying off shelves at pickup locations across the city.