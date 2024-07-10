Cornwall man pleads guilty to violating US Stolen Valour Act

A 45-year-old Cornwall man has been sentenced to two years of probation for violating the United States Stolen Valour Act.

Randall J. Montour pleaded guilty to falsifying his military discharge certificate, United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and United States Marshal David L. McNulty have announced.

United States Magistrate Judge Gary L. Favro also sentenced Montour to 200 hours of community service and a $10,000 fine.

As part of his guilty plea February 29, Montour admitted that he falsely altered his Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, Form DD-214, to reflect he received an honourable discharge from the United States Air Force and that he earned numerous decorations, medals, badges, citations or campaign ribbons, including the Purple Heart. Military records show, however, that Montour received a bad conduct discharge from the Air Force in 2001 and was only awarded the Air Force Training Ribbon during his time in service. He is not a Purple Heart recipient. Montour also admitted that he used his altered Form DD-214 to purchase Purple Heart Recipient licence plates from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, which he then affixed to his vehicle.

Montour also appeared at veterans’ events wearing an Air Force uniform belonging to a senior non-commissioned officer, a rank the defendant did not achieve in the Air Force, and displaying a ribbon stack depicting many decorations, medals, badges, citations or campaign ribbons that he did not earn, including the Purple Heart.