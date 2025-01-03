Cornwall New Year’s Eve Gala Ushers in 2025

Cornwall residents celebrated the arrival of 2025 in style at Polar Sound’s New Year’s Eve Dinner & Gala at the Best Western. The sold-out event featured 180 attendees enjoying an evening of dining, dancing, and festive fun.

The night began with cocktails at 6 PM, followed by a roast beef buffet dinner at 7 PM. Guests danced the night away to live music spanning decades, complemented by party favors, a midnight toast, and a late-night snack to keep the energy alive.

Jim Landriault, owner and DJ of Polar Sound and organizer of the event, reflected on the evening’s success. “While I’ve been in the business for 43 years, this is our third annual New Year’s Eve event at the Best Western for Polar Sound. It’s a lot of work, but it has its great moments like tonight, watching 180 people come together, have fun, smile, and dance—it’s gratifying.”

Landriault credited the team effort behind the gala’s success. “It’s not just one person; it’s about a team of people. For example, Balloon Babes created our centerpieces, Celebrate Decorating handled our tables, and the Best Western staff contributed with the seating plan and more.”

Guests enjoyed a diverse mix of music that kept the dance floor buzzing. “The variety of music is just crazy—anything from the ’50s up to today. Some Latino, dance, all kinds—it just never stops. It’s a really good mix of music,” Landriault said.

The Polar Sound New Year’s Eve Dinner & Gala once again proved to be a highlight of Cornwall’s holiday season, ushering in the new year with style.