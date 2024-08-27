Cornwall Night Market Lights Up Downtown

Cornwall’s Annual Night Market returned for its third year on Friday, August 16, drawing a large crowd to the downtown area. The event featured over 50 vendors, along with downtown shops and patios open late, creating a lively atmosphere from 4 to 10 PM. A live DJ and fairy lights added to the ambiance, making it a night to remember for attendees.

“It’s showcasing what Cornwall has to offer. The turnout is amazing. Everyone’s been saying it’s really, really good,” said Dayna Gunn, owner of DG Vintage and event organizer. “I think more and more people are coming from out of town, so it’s bringing more tourism, which is good.”

Participating businesses included DG Vintage, Echo Trends, and many others, contributing to the event’s success and highlighting the local community’s offerings. The Night Market has become a popular attraction, drawing both locals and visitors alike.