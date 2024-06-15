Cornwall Paves the Way for Public Works Expo

The Association of Ontario Road Supervisors (AORS) Annual Municipal Public Works Trade Show returned to Cornwall after 22 years, taking place at the Cornwall Civic Complex and Lamoureux Park on June 5th and 6th.

“This event helps our tourism and the city itself,” said Tommy Sauve, Safety, Training, and Operations Supervisor with the City of Cornwall and Chairperson of the 2024 AORS Trade Show Committee. “It will bring the public out, suppliers, and vendors. We have 265 vendor booths inside and outside the Civic Complex and in Lamoureux Park. All hotels within Cornwall are booked solid.”

Lamoureux Park displayed trucks, tractors, plows, and other heavy equipment and machinery. Everything from truck driving simulators to signs, lighting, and other equipment was on display inside the Civic Complex. Vendors from across Ontario, as far as Thunder Bay, and vendors from Mid-western Quebec have joined us,” Sauve added.

The trade show offers a platform for public and private sector professionals to share and learn about the latest technical advancements and for suppliers to meet customers across Ontario.

The event attracted thousands of attendees, including approximately 110 students from five area high schools exploring careers in public works.