Cornwall pizza gets its own soundtrack

The city’s signature pizza style took centre stage on May 4th at La Maison Tavern as fans gathered to celebrate the launch of Cornwall Pizza – The Record, a split 7-inch vinyl tribute to Cornwall’s beloved pie. Released by Dive Bar Records and Hyperopia Records, the record features original tracks by Montreal rockabilly legend Bloodshot Bill and Cornwall’s own Stagger Lee—each artist with their own pizza-inspired anthem.

Created and curated by local filmmaker and artist Stacey Case—aka “The Pizza Freak”—the record came packed in custom, screen-printed pizza boxes and was launched with a night of live music, vinyl spinning, and yes, free Cornwall pizza. Case called the hometown release “a dream come true.”

“I’m really stoked about how it turned out,” said Case. “Bringing Cornwall pizza all the way to Montreal for the first concert was huge, but doing it here, where it all started—and getting to hand out pizza from Riverside and North End—was just amazing.”

Case, who also played drums on Stagger Lee’s track, and appeared on the song along with Dany Laj and Jeanette Dowling, is no stranger to DIY artistry. “Every printer has always wanted to print on a pizza box,” he stated. “Once I folded the box, I couldn’t stop staring at it. I must’ve laughed for half an hour in my studio.”

The vinyl’s A-side features Bloodshot Bill’s “P-I-ZZ-A The Cornwall Way,” a garage rock tune inspired by sampling 14 local pizzerias with Case for the forthcoming documentary Crust to Dust. “It’s about pizza, Italian food, and a place in Canada,” said Bill. “It kind of covers all my roots. When you get the good one, it’s just very satisfying—I love it.”

On the B-side, Stagger Lee’s soulful “No-One Quite Like You (Cornwall Pizza)” pays tribute to Riverside Restaurant. “I have a pizza slice tattoo,” said Lee. “Me and my dad have always bonded over Cornwall pizza—it’s been a big part of my life.” Though the recording features a full band for the first time, Lee performed solo at the release party and hinted at forming a group for future shows. “It was a surprise hearing it so full. It put a big smile on my face.”

With plans to continue promoting the record on tour across Ontario, Case and Stagger Lee aren’t finished spreading the gospel of Cornwall-style pizza. And for those who missed the release party? “Get the record,” said Lee. “It’s better than extra cheese.”