Cornwall Pizza Protest Garners National Attention

Pizza lovers from Cornwall took their passion for the slice to the national stage, defending their city’s pizza supremacy coast-to-coast on CBC Radio’s As It Happens following a bold protest in Windsor, Ontario.

Filmmaker and Cornwall pizza enthusiast Stacey Case, alongside Mykie Bergeron and Stephanie Delorme, traveled to Windsor over theweekend to challenge Windsor’s self-proclaimed #1 pizza title. The trio’s protest—topped with tongue-in-cheek signage and pizza pride—caught the attention of CBC Radio in Windsor and was picked up nationally.

Case, who is producing a 12-episode documentary series on Cornwall pizza featuring taste tester and musician Bloodshot Bill, explained the initiative. “We went to Windsor to make a statement—Cornwall pizza isn’t just food; it’s a way of life. Our pizza is bold, heavy, and unapologetically working class. It’s a pizza you can eat with a knife and fork and still have leftovers for five days. Windsor may have shredded pepperoni, but Cornwall has weight on its side.”

Stacey Case said that an average Cornwall pizza at a traditional old-school restaurant weighs between 2.8 and 3.7 pounds. From Case’s perspective, there is no topping it.

Case’s forthcoming documentary aims to uncover the people and traditions behind Cornwall’s beloved pizza culture. It is a de facto counterpoint to Windsor’s documentary The Pizza City You’ve Never Heard Of, which showcased Windsor’s pizza heritage.

“Windsor’s film was like a puff piece,” Case said with a grin. “It’s paid for by the city and pizzerias—it’s not telling the full story. Ours is going to tell the real truth—our pizza is the real Canadian champion.”

Nathan Carr, a radio host from Windsor, who has lived and worked in both Cornwall (Fresh 104.5) and now Windsor (Pure Country 89), bringsa unique perspective to the debate, having tasted plenty of pies from both cities.

“Both styles are unique, but Windsor pizza has my heart—it’s the shredded pepperoni and Galati cheese. Cornwall pizza is much thicker, and I respect it, but let’s call it what it is—Windsor wins gold, Cornwall can proudly claim silver,” said Carr from Windsor.

The saucy debate served up plenty of food for thought. Whether Windsor’s shredded pepperoni or Cornwall’s heavy, cheesy slices takethe crown, one thing is clear: both cities are passionate about their pizza.

For Stacey Case, it’s not about a rivalry—it’s about sharing a slice of Cornwall’s pizza story with the world. “It’s all pizza love,” Caseconcluded.