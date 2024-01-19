Cornwall Police Blotter

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – James Clermont, 38, of Cornwall, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Jan. 18, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on Feb. 22, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Katie Lemay, 41, of Sherbrooke, QC, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Jan. 18, 2024, the woman was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was held for a bail hearing

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Jean-Francois Gauvin, 48, of Sherbrooke, QC, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Jan. 18, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 59-year-old Bonville man was arrested on Jan. 18, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on Jan. 18, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not communicate with a specific individual. It is alleged the man has been in contact with the woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the woman.