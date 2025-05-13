Cornwall Police Board Receives 2024 Use of Force Report

The Cornwall Police Services Board formally received the 2024 Annual Use of Force Report during its May 1, 2025, meeting, with Chief Shawna Spowart highlighting key trends and reinforcing the emphasis on de-escalation training.

The report noted a total of 57 Use of Force reports filed in 2024—up from 49 in 2023. The most common response was the display of a firearm, which occurred 24 times. Chief Spowart attributed some of the increase to specific incidents, such as a barricaded person call in June and joint operations with the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad in September.

“We’re seeing firearms far more present in our community than ever before,” said Chief Spowart. “Officers today have to consider the possibility of encountering a firearm in almost every situation. That reality influences their decisions, often leading to a display of a firearm rather than a more intermediate use of force.”

Despite the increase in firearm displays, Spowart emphasized the overall effectiveness of de-escalation tactics. “There were over 1,500 arrests in 2024, and force was used in only 3.7% of those cases,” she noted. “That’s a strong testament to our officers’ ability to resolve situations without physical intervention.”

The report also showed a decline in the use of conducted energy weapons (tasers), dropping to nine deployments in 2024, down from 11 in 2023. Other use-of-force options such as batons and OC spray were rarely used, with just one incident reported for each.

Spowart also addressed race-based data, a requirement under Ontario’s Anti-Racism Act, noting that most individuals involved in use-of-force incidents were perceived as white, aligning with local demographics. “It’s something we continue to monitor closely,” she said.

The Emergency Response Team was deployed 42 times in 2024, with only six of those situations resulting in a Use of Force report—something Spowart called “a real statement to the level of excellence in their work.”

All operational officers and special constables completed recertification training in 2024, and no remedial training was deemed necessary.

Board Chair Amanda Brisson thanked the Chief for the detailed report, and the board voted unanimously to receive it.