Cornwall Proclaims June as Seniors Month

June 12, 2025 at 18 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Cornwall Proclaims June as Seniors Month
Senior Friendly Committee members joined by Mayor Justin Towndale. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The City of Cornwall officially declared June as Seniors Month during a proclamation ceremony at City Hall on Monday morning. Mayor Justin Towndale recognized the many ways seniors enrich the community, noting they “continue to serve as leaders, mentors, volunteers, and important and active members of the community.”

Carol Boileau of the Senior Friendly Community Committee thanked local organizations for their ongoing support. “Seniors like to stay active and keep their minds alert, so all types of activities offered to them are appreciated,” said Boileau. “Cornwall is very much a Senior Friendly City.”

She encouraged the public to help promote the work being done to support older adults. “Please help us this Seniors Month to publicize these organizations’ work to keep us all exercising physically and mentally,” Boileau added.

“It is our role to build awareness and work with community organizations to ensure that all seniors are heard,” Norm Quenneville of the Senior Friendly Committee added.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Warm Welcome for Craftsman’s Cafe
Local News

Warm Welcome for Craftsman’s Cafe

JASON SETNYK