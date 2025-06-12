Cornwall Proclaims June as Seniors Month

JASON SETNYK

The City of Cornwall officially declared June as Seniors Month during a proclamation ceremony at City Hall on Monday morning. Mayor Justin Towndale recognized the many ways seniors enrich the community, noting they “continue to serve as leaders, mentors, volunteers, and important and active members of the community.”

Carol Boileau of the Senior Friendly Community Committee thanked local organizations for their ongoing support. “Seniors like to stay active and keep their minds alert, so all types of activities offered to them are appreciated,” said Boileau. “Cornwall is very much a Senior Friendly City.”

She encouraged the public to help promote the work being done to support older adults. “Please help us this Seniors Month to publicize these organizations’ work to keep us all exercising physically and mentally,” Boileau added.

“It is our role to build awareness and work with community organizations to ensure that all seniors are heard,” Norm Quenneville of the Senior Friendly Committee added.