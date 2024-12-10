Cornwall Public Library Adjusts Hours for Professional Development Event

The Cornwall Public Library will temporarily adjust its operating hours on Thursday, December 12, to allow staff to participate in a Professional Development event. The library will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. but will close from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This Professional Development event is part of the library’s ongoing commitment to providing excellent service and staying at the forefront of library innovations. The dedicated time will allow staff to enhance their skills, explore innovative ideas, and better meet the needs of our community.

Regular operating hours will resume on Friday, December 13.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. For more information, please visit our website at www.library.cornwall.on.ca or contact us at 613-932-4796.

About Cornwall Public Library
For over 130 years, Cornwall Public Library has been a cornerstone of the community, offering resources, programs, and services to inspire and empower individuals of all ages.

