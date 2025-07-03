Cornwall Run Supports Hospital Foundation

JASON SETNYK

Nearly 100 participants gathered on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Lamoureux Park for the second annual Run for Cornwall, organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) through its national Mercy 4 Mankind initiative. Proceeds from the event supported the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation.

Safeer Ahmed, Chairman for the Cornwall run, explained the purpose behind the initiative: “It’s a movement under the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, which aims to better Canadian society as a whole. One of the main projects are nationwide local runs, and Run for Cornwall supports the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation.”

The number of runners doubled from last year. “We had around 50 participants in 2024 and expected about 100 this time. We’re growing and hope to expand even more next year,” Ahmed added.

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale praised the organizers and community: “It really is great to see Cornwall’s name on this banner with all the other communities across Canada. It highlights the generosity of our community.”

Cornwall MP Eric Duncan also commended the youth: “They’ve done a great job… events like this, it’s young people like this stepping up to support our hospital that make us proud.”

Several CCH employees took part, including Amberlee Coulter. “My friends and I all work at Cornwall Community Hospital. When we saw there was a run supporting the Hospital Foundation, we figured it’d be a fun time to come out,” she said.

Farhana Meghji, Equity, Belonging & Culture Specialist with the City of Cornwall and CPS, reflected: “Each step we take today is more than a run-it’s a stride towards compassion, community, and change. We’re proving that kindness can go the distance.”

Over 17 years, the Mercy 4 Mankind runs have raised more than $3.5 million nationally.