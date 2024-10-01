Cornwall SDG and A is ready to Take Back the Night

We are inviting the community to join us in a walk of solidarity and support for victims and survivors of Sexual Violence Against Women. We will be meeting in the parking lot at Serendipity Boutique, 331 Second Street W., on Thursday, October 3, 2024 5:30 pm, and walking along 2nd street to Sexual Assault Support Services and back. The walk will take approximately 30 minutes round trip.

Participants are welcome to make and bring their own signs, but organizers will have materials available at the start of the walk to create a posted. We are encouraging all to dress in bright clothing and colors. Water and snacks will be provided.

Take Back the Night has been happening for over 60 years worldwide. Maison Baldwin House and SASS, as two agencies who support women who have experiences violence and abuse, are passionate about bringing this event back to Cornwall and area. TBTN focuses on Sexual Violence Against Women, and our regions has seen an alarming increase of this gender-based crime. This coincides with an epidemic of Human Trafficking in our community and others along the 401 corridor. We must stand together to protect victims and prevent the recruitment of our youth into Human Trafficking.

The event starts at 5:30PM, where the group will hear from Danielle McCormick, Public Educator for Maison Baldwin House. She will speak briefly about the shelter, their services, and what trends they have been seeing in Cornwall SDG&A. Mayor Justin Towndale and MP Eric Duncan will be joining us and saying a few words. The walk will begin at 6PM from Serendipity Boutique, the social enterprise that helps to fund Maison Baldwin House. Accompanied by Cornwall Police Services, participants will make their way up Second Street and onto Amelia Street for a stop at Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS), and then return back alond Second to Serendipity Boutique. Everyone is welcomed to walk with us.