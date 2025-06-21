Cornwall/SDG Celebrating 125 Years of BGC

JASON SETNYK

BGC Cornwall/SDG celebrated 125 years of BGC Canada with a special Club Day at the Benson Centre on Friday, June 6. The event welcomed hundreds of youth, staff, and community members for an afternoon of fun.

The celebration featured a wide range of activities, including laser tag, skating, a Nerf battle, and slime-making-each selected with input from the youth themselves.

“We were just looking mainly to have a lot of fun, and those are some of the most popular activities that kids tend to ask for,” said Kristina Allard, Director of Operations at BGC Cornwall/SDG. “We always like to involve kids in the decision-making whenever we can and get their feedback on what they enjoy.”

Allard emphasized the significance of being part of BGC Canada’s national network. “It’s truly incredible to be part of a nationwide organization.

BGC is the largest youth-serving agency in Canada, and that gives us access to high-quality programs, research, training, and national support.”

While the main celebration took place in Cornwall, satellite locations in Williamstown, Alexandria, and Winchester held their own events.