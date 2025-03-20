Cornwall & SDG Head to the Outdoor Adventure Show

Cornwall and SDG Counties will be showcasing the region’s vast outdoor offerings at the Outdoor Adventure Show in Montreal this coming weekend.

Taking place at Montreal’s Palais des Congrès March 22 and 23, the Outdoor Adventure Show is Quebec’s premier exhibition with over 250 exhibitors showcasing the latest in outdoor gear and adventure travel. Cornwall and SDG Counties offer a lot to the active tourist, including cycling on the Riverside Trail, hiking along various nature trails, camping, fishing, golf, scuba diving and more.

“Cornwall truly offers a complete outdoor experience,” said Shauna Baggs, Tourism Officer with Cornwall Tourism. “Visitors are often surprised by the city’s greenery and impressed by our waterfront, parks, and cycling trails. Our aim at the show is to attract more visitors to Cornwall and the region to enjoy everything we have.”

Cornwall has had a booth at the show since its inception in 2016. This will be the third consecutive year that Cornwall and SDG Counties have partnered to showcase our region. Show attendees will have the chance to pick up the new 2025 Cornwall and SDG Counties Visitor Guide, cycling maps, and other useful publications.

“This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to engage with prospective visitors seeking fresh travel ideas,” said Cory Hagen, Acting Tourism Coordinator with SDG Tourism. “Being close to Quebec and offering fantastic amenities makes the region an ideal choice for Quebec travelers looking for a fun day trip or a weekend escape.”

The Outdoor Adventure Show is the second consumer event that Cornwall Tourism and SDG Tourism have exhibited this year.

For more information on the 2025 Outdoor Adventure Show, visit the event website.