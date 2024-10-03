Cornwall Terry Fox Run Raises Nearly $20,000

The 2024 Cornwall Terry Fox Run, held on September 15 at Lamoureux Park, raised an impressive $19,821, with around 200 participants and volunteers contributing to the event’s success. Under clear skies and perfect weather, the community came together to run the scenic waterfront trail and honour Terry Fox’s legacy of resilience and determination.

Kyley McDonald opened the event with an emotional speech about her 10-year-old brother Parker, who lost a leg to cancer. “Her powerful message reinforced why we were there that day,” said Ian Callan, the event’s organizer. Parker and his family later joined the run, creating a touching moment that resonated with participants. Callan added that it was an honour to have young voices like Kyley’s kick off the event, alongside Will Daye, who shaved his head in support of Parker and raised $2,000 for the CHEO children’s oncology ward.

In his third year organizing the local Terry Fox Run, Callan praised the generosity of Cornwall residents and the dedication of his volunteers. “My numerous, enthusiastic volunteers did an incredible job. Many are returnees from previous years, so things ran much more smoothly,” he noted.

Reflecting on the event, Callan said, “It was an incredibly warm feeling to be a part of something that brings us all together with a common purpose and to honour the legacy of the greatest Canadian and to fight alongside those weakened in body but strong in spirit.”